Aubameyang, Lacazette, Mkhitaryan might be Arsenal's future: The Sun

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have arrived too late to save Arsene Wenger but Arsenal’s three amigos might just be the future for the new manager, The Sun says in an article.

They started together for the first time in Sunday’s 5-0 rout of Burnley.

And the way the superstar trio instantly clicked suggests they could be a force to be reckoned with next season.

When Aubameyang signed for a club record £60million from Borussia Dortmund in January, it was widely assumed that he had been bought to replace Lacazette up front.

The Frenchman had struggled to justify his £52m price tag during his first six months in England and was already in danger of being written off.

Yet rather than accept his fate as Aubameyang’s pricey back-up, Lacazette has responded with the kind of form which prompted Wenger to sign him in the first place.

Eight goals in his last nine games since returning from six-weeks out with a knee injury is confirmation that Lacazette is far too good to sit on the bench.

According to the publication, now the headache for the next Gunners boss is finding a place for £350,000-a-week Mesut Ozil in his starting line-up.