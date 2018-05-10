Lawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resigns

PanARMENIAN.Net - Non-partisan lawmaker from the parliamentary faction of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation to the president of the National Assembly, Ara Babloyan.

A member of the parliament from the ARF, Aghvan Vardanyan had resigned too after failing to vote for current prime minister Nikol Pashinyan despite ARF’s unanimous decision to do so.

The Armenian parliament on Tuesday, May 8 elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.

Pashinyan on Thursday sent proposals to president Armen Sarkissian about relieving Armenia’s police chief and the Director of the National Security Service from their duties.