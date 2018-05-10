Armenia Prime Minister appoints new head of police

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has decided to appoint deputy chief of Yerevan police as the head of the Armenian police.

Addressing followers via Facebook Live streaming, Pashinyan also said Head of the Yerevan City Department of the Armenian police, Lieutenant Colonel Artur Vanetsyan has been appointed the new Director of the National Security Service.

Pashinyan promised to reveal more appointments in the near future.