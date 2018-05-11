Yura Movsisyan invited back to Armenia national squad

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan has been invited to join the national football team, according to the list of the current members of squad unveiled by chief coach Vardan Minasyan on Friday, May 11.

The forward used to play for the Armenian national team but had been dropped from the squad for several years.

Movsisyan joined the Swedish club Djurgårdens IF in late March from Real Salt Lake on a six-month loan.

He spent parts of three seasons with RSL last decade, moving to Europe after helping the team win MLS Cup in 2009. He returned to the club on a one-year loan from Spartak Moscow in January 2016, recording nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances in his first season back in Utah. He was permanently acquired by RSL last winter and began last year as the starting striker but shifted to the bench in the summer, tying for the team lead with seven goals in 28 regular season appearances.

The team will play friendly matches against Malta and Moldova on May 29 and June 4, respectively.