Yura Movsisyan invited back to Armenia national squad
May 11, 2018 - 13:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan has been invited to join the national football team, according to the list of the current members of squad unveiled by chief coach Vardan Minasyan on Friday, May 11.
The forward used to play for the Armenian national team but had been dropped from the squad for several years.
Movsisyan joined the Swedish club Djurgårdens IF in late March from Real Salt Lake on a six-month loan.
He spent parts of three seasons with RSL last decade, moving to Europe after helping the team win MLS Cup in 2009. He returned to the club on a one-year loan from Spartak Moscow in January 2016, recording nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances in his first season back in Utah. He was permanently acquired by RSL last winter and began last year as the starting striker but shifted to the bench in the summer, tying for the team lead with seven goals in 28 regular season appearances.
The team will play friendly matches against Malta and Moldova on May 29 and June 4, respectively.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan created his own small slice of Manchester United history on Sunday, April 29 when he scored on his return to Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif posted on Twitter to say he’s been told the 29-year-old is ‘close’ to returning.
Despite fears that he could be set to miss the rest of the season, the Arsenal boss revealed he should be back sooner rather than later.
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
New Armenian 1st Deputy PM, several ministers appointed Armen Sarkissian has signed several decrees, appointing new First Deputy Prime Minister, deputy prime minister and several ministers.
Turkish parliament rejects Armenian Genocide bill In the rejection letter signed by İsmail Kahraman, the law draft submitted by Paylan has been described as "rude and hurtful".
Iran will ‘level Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel acts foolishly’ - minister Ahmad Khatami said following the Friday prayer in Tehran that if Israel acts ‘foolishly’, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be destroyed.
Turkey says will respond if new Armenian PM wants 'new page' Turkey said it was ready to consider any offer by new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a "new page" in relations.