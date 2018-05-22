Armenian Genocide video stirs interest among filmmakers in Cannes

PanARMENIAN.Net - An animated film created by the Union of Armenians of Ukraine and dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Genocide was presented at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, held from May 8 to May 20.

Titled “Thank you for a chance to grow again. Armenians", the video was screened in the out-of-competition program Cannes Short Film Corner in the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

The video was later presented in the Ukrainian cinema market pavilion in Cannes and aroused great interest among filmmakers, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

As a result of meeting, the piece by directors Andranik Berberyan and Andrew Ludogoscha will travel to the prestigious Beijing International Film Festival.

Also the video has been highly appreciated by international media, in particular in Iran, France, Italy.

The video has already been presented at several other festivals, including the international animation festival KLIK in Amsterdam, Ukraine's Molodiya Festival, Global India International Film Festival, as well as the international festival ReAnimania in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, and was well-received everywhere.