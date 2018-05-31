VivaCell-MTS to help solve heating problem in Aragatsotn kindergarten

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Protection of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) have vowed to solve the heating problem at the kindergarten of a remote Armenian village.

The kindergarten in the village of Agarakadzor in the Aragatsotn province opened 37 years ago in 1981. The building of the institution had no heating after the collapse of the Soviet Union. As a temporary solution the building was equipped with stoves to provide conditions for kids. The wood for fuel was provided by parents and the head of the village. The wood-burning stoves were later replaced with electric ones.

The kindergarten operates only 7-8 months a year due to the lack of a heating system. Providing the necessary temperature is hard when there is only one electric stove in each group and bedroom; it is also a matter of safety.

“If the kindergarten gets the heating we will work all year round and to help kids prepare for school. We dream of seeing the problem solved one day and to be able to organize the works efficiently,” says the principal of the kindergarten Nakhshun Beglaryan.

The problem of heating the kindergarten in Agarakadzor will be solved thanks to the cooperation between VivaCell-MTS and Foundation for the Protection of Wildlife and Cultural Assets. The kindergarten has been included in the network of ecovillages for 2018.