Armenian GM Gabriel Sargissian wins 2nd consecutive gold in a week
June 1, 2018 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian has won a gold medal at the UAE Ramadan Blitz 2018 tournament at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, his second in the past week.
136 chess players from all over the world took part in the event organized by the club during Ramadan on Thursday, May 31.
Sargsyan won eight of the total of nine rounds to collect eight points alongside Salem A.R. Saleh from the UAE.
As the Armenian grandmaster had defeated Saleh in round 6, he ended up winning the gold medal.
This is Sargsyan’s second gold in a row as he won the 23rd Sharjah Rapid International Chess Championship earlier in May. The Olympic Champion collected eight points out of a possible nine to claim the champion’s titled in the United Arab Emirates.
