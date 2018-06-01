Armenian, Russian Foreign Ministers to talk Karabakh in Moscow
June 1, 2018 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, June 7 in Moscow, deputy press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Kozhin told reporters.
Alongside France and the United States, Russia is a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is mandated to mediate negotiations that seek to reach a lasting and peaceful settlement of the conflict.
The diplomats are also set to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral relations, particularly in the context of the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 14.
They are expected to focus on international issues, including integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as coordination of activities within the United Nations, the OSCE, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) and other platforms.
