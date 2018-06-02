Levon Aronian is world’s 12th strongest chess player: FIDE
June 2, 2018 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian has taken the 12th spot FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.
Aronian abandoned the list of top 10 strongest players of the world for the first time in many years in March this year.
Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leads the FIDE list.
Aronian won the round 4 match against Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov at the Altibox Norway chess tournament on Friday, June 1.
