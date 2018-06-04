Levon Aronian shares 2nd spot after Norway Chess round 6
June 4, 2018 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 6 match against Fabiano Caruana of the United States at the Altibox Norway chess tournament on Sunday, June 3.
With five three still to go, Aronian has collected 3 points to share the 2nd-3rd spots with Wesley So (U.S.).
Aronian, who won the 2017 edition of the event, will face Sergey Karjakin of Russia in Round 7.
Norway Chess is an annual round-robin chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.
Top stories
It took 2.5 hours for all games to finish in draws in round two of the Altibox Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger, Norway.
Reigning world champion Carlsen defeated his future challenger Fabiano Caruana 1-0, while all the other games ended in draws.
The miniature Mkhitaryan can be seen in full national team kit along with football boots and a small football.
Arsenal appear to have got the better deal their own after Sanchez switched teams with Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Express says.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia Art Fair rises to the fore: Harper's Bazaar Arabia Armenia Art Fair served as a market and exhibition space to present modern and contemporary art from around the world.
HayPost cancels stamp dedicated to Aurora laureate Dr. Tom Catena With nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 15 000.
Fitch affirms Armenia's capital Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Armenian city of Yerevan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Which countries granted most number of visas to Armenians in 2017 The number of uniform visa applications submitted to the German consulate totaled 14,942, out of which 13,773 were approved.