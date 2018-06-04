Levon Aronian shares 2nd spot after Norway Chess round 6

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 6 match against Fabiano Caruana of the United States at the Altibox Norway chess tournament on Sunday, June 3.

With five three still to go, Aronian has collected 3 points to share the 2nd-3rd spots with Wesley So (U.S.).

Aronian, who won the 2017 edition of the event, will face Sergey Karjakin of Russia in Round 7.

Norway Chess is an annual round-robin chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.