World football legends to play in Armenia on July 8

PanARMENIAN.Net - World-famous football stars will arrive in Armenia to play in"the match of the legends" between the teams of Latin America and Europe on July 8, owner of FC Pyunik Artur Soghomonyan has revealed, according to Panorama.am.

According to him, a number of A-list football stars have already confirmed their participation including Cafu, Rivaldo, Hernán Crespo, Gabriel Batistuta, Dida, Iván Zamorano, Aldair, Júlio César, Serginho from Latin America, as well as Paolo Maldini, Youri Djorkaeff, Hristo Stoichkov, Kakha Kaladze, Demetrio Albertini, Ludovic Giuly, Ryan Giggs from Europe.

A fan zone of the World Cup 2018 will be created in Yerevan on July 6-8, with the match of football legends set to be held on July 8 at the Republican stadium.

"July 8 was not chosen by chance. This is the first day of rest, when no matches will be played - on the eve of the semifinals, the teams will be given two days to prepare" Soghomonyan said.

"Therefore, we think that the event in Yerevan will attract the attention of not only Armenian football fans, but also fans from around the world.

"The squads are not complete yet, we are still negotiating with many others."

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity.