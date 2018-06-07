Aronian, Mamedyarov share 5th-6th spots ahead of Norway Chess R9

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian shares the 5th-6th spots after round 8 of the Altibox Norway chess tournament alongside Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan).

While Aronian did not play in the penultimate round of the event, he is set to face Hikaru Nakamura in the final round in Norway.

Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen, Wesley So, Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana share the 1st-4th spots as of Thursday, June 7.

Norway Chess is an annual round-robin chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.