Armenian wrestlers win 3 medals at European U23 Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers have won three medals at the 2018 European U23 Championships in Istanbul.

In particular, Norayr Hakhoyan (55kg weight category), Slavik Galstyan (63kg) and Arman Baghdasaryan (72kg) secured a bronze medal each, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs said on Friday, June 8.

Freestyle wrestlers representing Armenia will join the championships on Friday, with four Armenian athletes set to participate.