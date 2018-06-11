Armenia among top 25 countries Russian travelers prefer to visit
June 11, 2018 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was one of the top 25 countries most popular among Russian travelers for outbound tourism in the first quarter of 2018.
According to information compiled by analytical agency TurStat, 79.000 Russians took trips to Armenia in the reporting period, up by 22% year-on-year.
The analysis reveals that Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey saw the biggest growth of arrivals in the first three months of the current year.
Armenia, in particular, is placed the 22nd, while Abkhazia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Ukraine, China, Estonia, the UAE, Germany and Poland take the top spots.
7.5 million Russians traveled abroad in Q1, up by 12% y/y.
As reported earlier, the mountainous Lake Sevan in central eastern Armenia is one of the top 5 resorts of the CIS countries, popular among Russian tourists in summer 2018.
