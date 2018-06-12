Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
June 12, 2018 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Knesset will hold a plenum debate on recognizing the Armenian Genocide on June 26, The Times of Israel reports.
The Jewish legislature postponed the debate that was scheduled to take place Tuesday, June 12.
The plenum debate will now take place on June 26, following Turkish elections, as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Earlier this month, a ministerial debate on recognizing the Genocide was delayed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request after the Foreign Ministry advised the initiative could aid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections.
Israel partially recognizes the Armenian Genocide: The Knesset Education Committee has recognized it and debated bills on the issue, and the Knesset has been marking the Armenian Genocide every year since 2012.
