Armenia welcomes Trump-Kim "historic" summit
June 13, 2018 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia welcomes the historic summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea, held in Singapore on Tuesday, June 12, the Foreign Ministry announced.
"We consider it as an important step towards finding a comprehensive solution aimed at overcoming differences and reducing the tension in the Korean Peninsula," the Foreign Ministry's message reads.
In their first meeting, U.S. president Donald Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong Un were joined only by translators. Later in the day, advisers joined the talks for a larger bilateral session.
In Singapore, the two leaders signed a statement that said the North Korean leader "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." In exchange, Trump agreed to "provide security guarantees" to North Korea.
