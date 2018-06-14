Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Yerevan is the best city on earth
June 14, 2018 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national team and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has named Yerevan as the best city on earth.
“For me [Yerevan is] the best. My friends, relatives, family live there. This city gives me a lot of strength,” said the playmaker in an interview with Sports.ru.
He recommended visiting the Khor Virap Monastery, the Garni Temple and the Geghard Monastic Complex, as well as Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) when traveling to Armenia.
Asked about his dreams, Mkhitaryan said he has lots of them.
"And every time when I accomplish one, I pass on to the others. I never stop at what I've already achieved. My first dream is to be a good person. The second is family and children. The rest will come with time," said the player.
“If you work, if you try to be better and better, money isn't going anywhere. I've never played football for money," said Mkhitaryan.
