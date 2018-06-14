Yura Movsisyan starts recovery road after surgery
June 14, 2018 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forward of the Armenian national team Yura Movsisyan, who plays for Djurgården on loan from Real Salt Lake, has undergone a surgery, the footballer himself said in a Facebook post.
"My surgery went really well and the road to recovery starts today. It will be difficult and challenging 4 months for me but I will strive to be 100% ready to play in less than that," Movsisyan said.
"I want to thank all of my supporters for all the well wishes and prayers.
"A big thank you to my family and friends for always being by my side."
Movsisyan was invited to join the national football team, according to the list of the current members of squad unveiled by chief coach Vardan Minasyan in May. The forward used to play for the Armenian national team but had been dropped from the squad for several years.
Top stories
“If you work, if you try to be better and better, money isn't going anywhere. I've never played football for money," said Mkhitaryan.
Arsenal made a splash, bringing in Mkhitaryan, and as the Armenian settles, he may provide more upside than Ozil, the article says.
Asked be fellow Gunner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang where he calls home, Mkhitaryan reminded that he spent most of his childhood in France.
"A full make-over was imminent, this time in both Armenia and Arsenal F.C. famous colours."
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Business in FAANG style: Insight session coming to Armenia The rapidly changing environment transforms organizations, attitudes and methods; it shifts systems of values and mindsets of generations.
Vitamin D may lower colon cancer risk, especially in women: study The opposite may also be true: people with a vitamin D deficiency were found to have an increased risk for the disease.
Trump congratulates fellow Armenian party member on GOP primary win U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Armenian-American Danny Tarkanian on his big GOP primary win in Nevada.
OSCE Minsk Group talked Armenia-Azerbaijan ministerial meeting The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group discussed the possibility of holding a meeting with Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers.