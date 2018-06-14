Yura Movsisyan starts recovery road after surgery

PanARMENIAN.Net - Forward of the Armenian national team Yura Movsisyan, who plays for Djurgården on loan from Real Salt Lake, has undergone a surgery, the footballer himself said in a Facebook post.

"My surgery went really well and the road to recovery starts today. It will be difficult and challenging 4 months for me but I will strive to be 100% ready to play in less than that," Movsisyan said.

"I want to thank all of my supporters for all the well wishes and prayers.

"A big thank you to my family and friends for always being by my side."

Movsisyan was invited to join the national football team, according to the list of the current members of squad unveiled by chief coach Vardan Minasyan in May. The forward used to play for the Armenian national team but had been dropped from the squad for several years.