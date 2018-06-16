Iranian women protest against ban on attending football games
June 16, 2018 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian women, who have been banned from soccer stadiums in the Islamic Republic since 1980, have taken their protest to the globe's biggest sporting event: the World Cup, NDTV reports.
For the first time in the tournament's history, female soccer fans staged demonstrations inside a stadium, hoisting posters against the ban during Friday, June 15's match between Iran and Morocco in Russia's cultural capital.
"Iran doesn't want to see happy women in the stadium," said Sara, 34, a member of a group called OpenStadiums that works in Iran to overturn the ban. She, along with the other Iranian women in this story, spoke on the condition of partial anonymity out of fears of being arrested upon returning to Iran. "They're worried about what else we'll want."
During her protest she wore a hijab - rare for her when traveling outside of Iran - to disguise her face and so that she would look no different than the women back home. "It was amazing to see how many people reacted positively, taking pictures [of my banner]," she said.
Women in Iran have been forbidden from attending all-male sporting events since a year after the 1979 Islamic revolution, but last year authorities overturned a ban on women attending volleyball games. That change happened after British-Iranian student Ghoncheh Ghavami spent more than three months in prison, much of it in solitary confinement, because she tried to get into a volleyball match.
Many hope the volleyball decision is a signal that women will soon be allowed to watch the country's favorite sport.
Top stories
"It will be difficult and challenging 4 months for me but I will strive to be 100% ready to play in less than that," Movsisyan said.
Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan will have their doping-related suspensions from international weightlifting competitions lifted early.
“If you work, if you try to be better and better, money isn't going anywhere. I've never played football for money," said Mkhitaryan.
Arsenal made a splash, bringing in Mkhitaryan, and as the Armenian settles, he may provide more upside than Ozil, the article says.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Islamic State stronghold in jeopardy in northeast Syria According to pro-SDF activists, their troops have managed to reach the outskirts of Al-Dashishah, the IS' last major stronghold in northeast Syria.
New AI can predict what humans will do in the future This new technology might be able to recognize patterns in human behavior and perform tasks before you've even thought about asking.
‘Urgent’ resolution concerning Armenia to be unveiled in Brussels According to Armen Ashotyan, the resolution urges the EU member countries to ratify the deal "without unnecessary delays."
Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation Manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani sides near the contact line have also been observed in the reporting period.