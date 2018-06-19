Armenia's Alashkert to face Scotland's Celtic in July

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian football club Alashkert have been drawn against Scotland's Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round.

Brendan Rodgers and his players face a 7000 mile round trip for their first game of the season, which will take place in the Armenian capital Yerevan on July 10 or 11, Herald Scotland says.

The return leg is a week later at Celtic Park, on Wednesday July 18.

Alashkert Stadium has a capacity of just 6,850; however, the game will probably be moved to bigger Republican Stadium.