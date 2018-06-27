Earthquake in Azerbaijan felt in Artsakh too

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Magnutide 4.4 earthquake hit Azerbaijan's Lankaran region, with tremors felt also in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Armenia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

In the epicenter, the earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep and was measured 6 on the MSK scale.

The quake was felt in Hadrut and Stepanakert too, both in Artsakh.