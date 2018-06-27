Earthquake in Azerbaijan felt in Artsakh too
June 27, 2018 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Magnutide 4.4 earthquake hit Azerbaijan's Lankaran region, with tremors felt also in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Armenia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
In the epicenter, the earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep and was measured 6 on the MSK scale.
The quake was felt in Hadrut and Stepanakert too, both in Artsakh.
Top stories
The walls of the cave feature a mix of hard and soft volcanic rock and the temperature remains around 10 degrees Celsius all-year round.
The charter flights will enable passengers to enjoy gorgeous scenes from a bird’s-eye view and reach the destination in a short period of time.
Jagland cited Armenia as a country that has improved access to minority language education in line with the Council of Europe instruments.
One of the most important destinations of Armenia, the capital city of Yerevan with the imposing Mount Ararat is a sight to see, the article says.
Partner news
Latest news
President headlines Capitol Hill centennial of U.S.-Armenia ties Armenia's new President Armen Sarkissian reaffirmed his country’s abiding partnership with the United States.
Daron Malakian's 'Lives' is the song of the summer: Rolling Stone (video) "It's got the sort of skittery, syncopated disco beat that would fit only in a song by a band like System of a Down," the author says.
YPG says won't withdraw from northern Syria despite threats ‘Abdul-Karim ‘Umar said that the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) will not withdraw from northern Syria.
Armenia's Grovf 1st from Caucasus to win EU Horizon 2020 grant The hardware company is the first ever participant from the Caucasus to win an EU Horizon 2020 grant for research and innovation