Football legend Ronaldo to join Match of Legends in Armenia
July 7, 2018 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the greatest football players of all time, two-time world champion Ronaldo will take part in the Match of Legends in Yerevan on July 8, those behind the initiative have revealed.
The match of the legends of world football will be held in the Armenian capital on July 8 at the Republican Stadium.
The national team of Europe will be comprised of: Luis Figo, Paolo Maldini, Youri Djorkaeff, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, Kakha Kaladze, Ryan Giggs, Demetrio Albertini, Vincent Candela, Benito Carbone, Levan Kobiashvili, Marko Šimić, Luigi Di Biagio, Miguel Ángel, Ludovic Giuly, Thomas Helveg, Salvatore Schillaci, Lothar Matthäus, Robert Pirès, Christophe Dugarry.
The Latin American team, meanwhile, includes: Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Hernan Crespo, Gabriel Batistuta, Dida, Cafu, Ifan Zamorano, Juliano Belletti, Aldair, Antônio Carlos Zago, Júlio César, Francisco Lima, Iván Córdoba, Carlos Valderrama, Dwayne De Rosario, Everson Pereira da Silva, Javier Zanetti, Bebeto.
A fan zone of the World Cup 2018 will be created in Yerevan on July 6-8, with the match of football legends set to be held on July 8 at the Republican stadium.
