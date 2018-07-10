Luis Figo thanks Armenian fans for warm welcome

PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous Portuguese football player Luis Figo has thanked the Armenian fans for their warm welcome at the match of legends held in Yerevan on July 8.

“Great legends game in Yerevan Armenia!!! Thks to all the fans for the support and warm welcome,” the Portuguese captioned a photo on Instagram.

The winner of the 2000 Ballon d'Or , Figo arrived in Yerevan for the Match of Legends and was joined on the pitch by football stars Paolo Maldini, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Hernán Crespo, Júlio César and many others.

The teams of Latin America and Europe, comprised of and coached by the greatest players of all time, clashed in Yerevan, with the former winning the game in the end.