Karen Khachanov is now Russia’s No. 1 tennis player

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the updated ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Race to London ranking, Russian athlete of Armenian origin Karen Khachanov has climbed three notches to the 22nd spot.

With a total of 1045 points, Khachanov is now Russia’s No.1 tennis player.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev top the ranking and are closely followed by Juan Martin del Potro.