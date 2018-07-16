Karen Khachanov is now Russia’s No. 1 tennis player
July 16, 2018 - 14:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the updated ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Race to London ranking, Russian athlete of Armenian origin Karen Khachanov has climbed three notches to the 22nd spot.
With a total of 1045 points, Khachanov is now Russia’s No.1 tennis player.
Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev top the ranking and are closely followed by Juan Martin del Potro.
