Artsakh athlete named World Junior Wushu Champion

PanARMENIAN.Net - A young athlete from Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Arsen Baghryan was named the winner of the World Junior Wushu Championship held in Brazil from July 10 to 15, head of the sport department of the Artsakh ministry of education, science and sport Ashot Danielyan said, according to ArtsakhPress.

Danielyan added that another martial artist, Vardan Abrahamyan, claimed the second prize.

The official said all those who took prizes were awarded honorary certificates and diplomas.