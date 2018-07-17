Armenian midfielder Erik Vardanyan joining Spanish Leganés

PanARMENIAN.Net - Member of the Armenian national football team, midfielder of Yerevan FC Erik Vardanyan will sign a contract with the Spanish team Leganés, Sport24.ru reports.

The 20-year-old attended the school of the Armenian club Banants. At the age of 11 he got into the football school of the Spanish Barcelona, having managed to pass the selection, in which 204 players from all over the world participated.

Vardanyan played in the youth teams of Barcelona for several years and spent the past season in Yerevan.

Russian clubs too recently showed interest in the Armenian midfielder.