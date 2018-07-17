Armenian midfielder Erik Vardanyan joining Spanish Leganés
July 17, 2018 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Member of the Armenian national football team, midfielder of Yerevan FC Erik Vardanyan will sign a contract with the Spanish team Leganés, Sport24.ru reports.
The 20-year-old attended the school of the Armenian club Banants. At the age of 11 he got into the football school of the Spanish Barcelona, having managed to pass the selection, in which 204 players from all over the world participated.
Vardanyan played in the youth teams of Barcelona for several years and spent the past season in Yerevan.
Russian clubs too recently showed interest in the Armenian midfielder.
Top stories
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
After making a name for himself at Shakhtar Donetsk, Mkhitaryan stepped up his transformation into a world-class attacking midfielder.
Armenian football club Alashkert have been drawn against Scotland's Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round.
Emery has five ‘untouchable’ players who he plans to build his team around, and one of them reportedly is Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia thanks Egypt for Genocide recognition efforts Welcoming the guest, Babloyan the Ambassador for his efforts aimed at the development of the Armenian-Egyptian relations.
Researchers activate brain's reward system to reduce tumor size in mice Researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have dramatically reduced the size of cancerous tumors in mice
Syrian troops 'approach Golan Heights' after key advance in Daraa The Syrian army was able to secure the recently reconciled town of Al-Harrah, which is overlooked by its corresponding hilltop.
Oldest evidence of bread discovered in Jordan The find, from the Black Desert in Jordan, pushes back the first evidence for bread by more than 5,000 years.