Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores in Arsenal - Crawley Town friendly
July 19, 2018 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was amongst the goalscorers in Arsenal's behind closed doors friendly against Crawley Town on Wednesday, July 18, Football.London reports.
Arsenal kicked-off their pre-season campaign with an 8-0 win against Boreham Wood at the weekend - and they went one better on Wednesday afternoon at London Colney.
With the Gunners due to fly out out for their tour to Singapore on Sunday, they warmed up for their International Champions Cup fixtures in southeast Asia with a 9-0 success in a friendly against Crawley Town.
Staged at the club's training complex, the game was kept very quiet until after full-time, when pictures were released of all the action.
Unai Emery used the fixture to once again take a good luck at all the players he has been working with so far since the start of pre-season.
So he mixed senior first-team stars such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey with youngsters like Emile Smith-Rowe, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Eddie Nketiah.
Mkhitaryan was amongst the goalscorers for the Gunners, who cruised to a high scoring win in the sweltering Hertfordshire heat.
New signing Bernd Leno played for the first time, having missed out at Boreham Wood on Saturday, while Petr Cech - currently linked with a return to Chelsea - also featured.
Two other summer signings featured in Sokratis and Matteo Guendouzi - while Jeff Reine-Adelaide scored for the second successive game, having also found the net at Meadow Park at the weekend.
Arsenal now head to Singapore, where they will take on Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, before returning to Europe to finish their pre-season schedule with games against Chelsea and Sevilla.
