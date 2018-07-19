Armenian National Security chief could head football federation
July 19, 2018 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It looks like the chief of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan could become the new head of the Football Federation.
Ruben Hayrapetyan, the current chief of the Federation, said earlier that he won’t seek another term in case Vanetsyan decides to run for the post.
In a conversation with media representatives ahead of a government meeting, the Security chief did not rule out the possibility of him heading the FFA, saying, however, that the issue is still under discussion.
Promising to provide an update in the coming days, Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Two Armenian football clubs, meanwhile, expressed support for Vanetsyan’s candidacy for the position of the chief of the Federation.
In a message posted online, FC Pyunik said they received the news of Vanetsyan’s possible appointment as FFA head “with great enthusiasm.”
Shirak FC said they totally support his candidacy and expressed confidence that once he is elected on September 11, “the new federation will refrain from picking champions sitting in the office.”
Vanetsyan was appointed the Director of the National Security Service of Armenia on May 10.
