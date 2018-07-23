Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a "Raiola makeweight" in United move: MEN

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United in 2016 as a "makewight" for agent Mino Raiola, claims a report on Manchester Evening News.

The Arsenal star joined Manchester United in 2016 and was reportedly identified to strengthen the right on the back of his enterprising final year with Borussia Dortmund.

He left United in January after a turbulent 18 months at Old Trafford and joined the Gunners, with Alexis Sanchez moving in the opposite direction.

And the new report now suggests that Manchester United only signed Mkhitaryan to sweeten Raiola.

Mkhitaryan, however, explained why he left United for Arsenal back in April.

He said: "When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, 'Yes, I want to do that.’ I didn't think twice. It's important for me to play in an offensive team. I couldn't have imagined a better start. I'd missed playing offensively. I joined Arsenal because [Arsene] Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez. We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I'll try my best to do everything for the club."