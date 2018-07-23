Margarita Gasparyan reaches second round of Nanchang tennis tournament
July 23, 2018 - 17:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian tennis player of Armenian origin Margarita Gasparyan has overcome the first round barrier at the tournament in Nanchang (China), whose prize fund tops $225,000, Rsport.ria.ru reports.
The Russian tennis player outplayed the Chinese Shilin Xu on Monday, July 23 with a score of 6:1, 6:4.
In the next round, Gasparyan will face the winner of the match between the first racket of the tournament Zhang Shuai of China and Germany's Sabine Lisicki.
Top stories
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Daraa rebels 'join Syrian army' in final assault against Islamic State Hundreds of rebel fighters who had earlier reconciled in Daraa, joined the Syrian army ranks in its final assault against the IS.
Doctors think they have discovered the cause of multiple sclerosis A vaccine for avoiding multiple sclerosis has moved a step closer, as doctors believe they have discovered the cause of the disease.
Cannabis boosts hunger-controlling hormone, says study the research was done for a good reason—to find out the best way to assist patients with illnesses that take away their appetites
Large-scale military drills kick of in Russian military base in Armenia Tactical exercises involving more than 3,000 troops began at the Russian military base in Armenia, the Southern Military District says.