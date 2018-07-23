// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Margarita Gasparyan reaches second round of Nanchang tennis tournament

July 23, 2018 - 17:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian tennis player of Armenian origin Margarita Gasparyan has overcome the first round barrier at the tournament in Nanchang (China), whose prize fund tops $225,000, Rsport.ria.ru reports.

The Russian tennis player outplayed the Chinese Shilin Xu on Monday, July 23 with a score of 6:1, 6:4.

In the next round, Gasparyan will face the winner of the match between the first racket of the tournament Zhang Shuai of China and Germany's Sabine Lisicki.

