DJ arrested in Azerbaijan for playing Armenian song
July 24, 2018 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A DJ was arrested in the Azerbaijani resort town of Nabran after he played an Armenian song during an event on July 21.
As a result of complaints by the residents living in the area, officers of the Khudat district police department arrived, Median.Az said citing a report from Yenicag.az.
Nagiyev Abdul Khalig oglu, who worked as a DJ in the recreation center, found himself surrounded by police officers shortly afterwards. After showing resistance to the officers, the DJ was detained and taken to the police station.
According to him, he got the music from the computer of the head of the entertainment center.
Nagiyev was arrested for 10 days by the decision of the Khachmaz District Court.
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Diaspora Minister on three-day official visit in Cyprus Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan arrived in Cyprus on Tuesday, July 24 for a 3-day official visit to meet the local Armenian community.
Armenia Catholicos, President express condolences over Greece fire Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has sent a letter of condolences to Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II over the wildfires.
Cristiano Ronaldo test results raise some eyebrows at Juventus His muscle mass stands at 50 per cent, again higher than the average professional player, this time by around four per cent.
Azeris enraged by invite of Russian singer due to Armenian surname According to information posted on social media, the singer was invited to join the music festival Zhara-2018.