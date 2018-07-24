DJ arrested in Azerbaijan for playing Armenian song

PanARMENIAN.Net - A DJ was arrested in the Azerbaijani resort town of Nabran after he played an Armenian song during an event on July 21.

As a result of complaints by the residents living in the area, officers of the Khudat district police department arrived, Median.Az said citing a report from Yenicag.az.

Nagiyev Abdul Khalig oglu, who worked as a DJ in the recreation center, found himself surrounded by police officers shortly afterwards. After showing resistance to the officers, the DJ was detained and taken to the police station.

According to him, he got the music from the computer of the head of the entertainment center.

Nagiyev was arrested for 10 days by the decision of the Khachmaz District Court.