Aronian beats Caruana in Speed Chess Championship R1

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian beat Fabiano Caruana of the United States in Round 1 of the Speed Chess Championship organized by Chess.com

The 2018 edition of the tournament will feature 16 of the world's best chess players in an innovative eSports bracket tournament and a starting (guaranteed) prize pool of $55,000.

Winning with a monster 20.5-6.5 score, Aronian has advanced to face the winner of Anish Giri (the Netherlands) vs Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) in the next round

The Armenian currently holds the 12th spot on FIDE's rating of the world's strongest players.