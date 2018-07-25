Aronian beats Caruana in Speed Chess Championship R1
July 25, 2018 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian beat Fabiano Caruana of the United States in Round 1 of the Speed Chess Championship organized by Chess.com
The 2018 edition of the tournament will feature 16 of the world's best chess players in an innovative eSports bracket tournament and a starting (guaranteed) prize pool of $55,000.
Winning with a monster 20.5-6.5 score, Aronian has advanced to face the winner of Anish Giri (the Netherlands) vs Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) in the next round
The Armenian currently holds the 12th spot on FIDE's rating of the world's strongest players.
Top stories
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Light alcohol use associated with increased cognitive function: study This study included 7900 individuals aged at least 65 years, 33.5% of whom reported use of alcohol at the time of the study.
PicsArt hires COO to lead growth of next-gen editing platform PicsArt, as a leading platform in the social media space, has over 300 employees and offices in the U.S., Armenia and China.
More English-language opportunities for youth in rural Armenia 500 Armenians aged 13 to 18 in fifteen rural communities will build their English-language skills and develop their leadership abilities.
Nas Daily: Why taxis in Armenia are better (video) 90% of taxi drivers in Armenia have decided to change the fuel of their car from diesel to what they call compressed gas, he says.