Azerbaijan continues engineering work in Nakhijevan posts: Armenia
July 25, 2018 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near Nakhijevan is under control, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said on Wednesday, July 25, according to Aysor.am.
“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue the engineering work to strengthen their positions. We take appropriate measures to ensure that these actions are neutralized,” the Minister said. .
According to Tonoyan, the Armenian Armed Forces take measures to "neutralize the reduction of the territory" between positions.
Tonoyan said earlier on Wednesday that the Armenian side is always expecting the resumption of hostilities.
