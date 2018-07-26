// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Ex-President to be questioned over 10-year-old crackdown

Ex-President to be questioned over 10-year-old crackdown
July 26, 2018 - 11:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Robert Kocharian will be questioned by the Special Investigation Service on Thursday, July 26 as part of a probe into post-presidential election crackdown on March 1, 2008.

Eight civilians and two police officers were killed immediately after the election of a new President 10 years ago.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net SIS spokeswoman Marina Ohanjanyan said Kocharyan’s office has not notified about his inability to appear for questioning.

The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”

 Top stories
Armenia PM, NATO chief to meet in BrusselsArmenia PM, NATO chief to meet in Brussels
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
American expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s futureAmerican expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s future
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU dealBulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU deal
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
Republicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary electionsRepublicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary elections
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Emergency Situations Minister to become new Armenia Defense chief
Armenia FM on Azerbaijan: Need a more responsible negotiating party
Armenia, Russia Foreign Ministers to meet in Moscow
U.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Experimental Alzheimer's drug stirs hope after early trials The drug not only reduced the formulation of new beta amyloid clusters in the brain, it reduced existing clusters by 70% on average.
President says creating vision “essential” for country’s development “Not only do we have to form our vision, but we also need to figure out how the world will develop in the coming 20-30 years,” he said.
Islamic State clings to last areas in Yarmouk Basin region At the same time, the Syrian army’s elite 4th Armored Division is attempting to capture the town of Musayri’ah along the Jaleen axis.
CSTO chief arrives at Armenia Investigation Service for questioning On March 1, 2008, the current chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization commanded the Yerevan garrison of the Armenian Armed Forces.