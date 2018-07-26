Ex-President to be questioned over 10-year-old crackdown

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Robert Kocharian will be questioned by the Special Investigation Service on Thursday, July 26 as part of a probe into post-presidential election crackdown on March 1, 2008.

Eight civilians and two police officers were killed immediately after the election of a new President 10 years ago.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net SIS spokeswoman Marina Ohanjanyan said Kocharyan’s office has not notified about his inability to appear for questioning.

The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”