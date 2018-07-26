Mkhitaryan: Ramsey should stay to become Arsenal legend
July 26, 2018 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has urged Aaron Ramsey to stay at Arsenal so he can become a club legend, the Irish Examiner reports.
Ramsey is currently into the final year of his contract at Arsenal and he has still not signed an extension.
It means the Gunners risk being in the same situation they were in last year, when Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil had only a year to run on their deals.
Arsenal ended up cashing in on Sanchez in January by selling him to Manchester United as part of a transfer that led to Mkhitaryan going the other way.
Ozil, however, eventually penned fresh terms and now Mkhitaryan wants Ramsey to do the same, as he believes he can become a club legend.
“He has already been at this club for 10 years and it seems he became a symbol for this club,” Mkhitaryan said. “I will be very happy for him if he is going to sign a new contract because he is a history of Arsenal already.
Mkhitaryan was full of praise for Ramsey yesterday as he discussed his team-mates future at a fan event in Singapore, where Arsenal are currently touring.
Mkhitaryan explained how it is a joy to play with the Welsh midfielder as his game is so complete and he can offer so much.
“Well his work-rate is very, very high and everyone appreciates what he does on the pitch — and off the pitch because he is truly professional,” Mkhitaryan added.
“Of course it is going to be very easy to play next to him because he does a great job on the pitch.
“He tries to be everywhere to help the team, to score goals, to assist, to tackle, to recover balls, so that is why I am going to be very happy if he stays in this club.”
