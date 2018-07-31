Mkhitaryan will be a big player for Arsenal this season: media
July 31, 2018 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is going to be a big player for Arsenal this season, Football.London says in an article
"We saw that in his performances from January onwards," Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts says.
"Mkhitaryan is an excellent player who will prove to be a real threat going forward."
According to Watts, possible Arsenal starting XI vs Man City will look like this: Leno, Bellerin, Sokratis, Chambers, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang, Ozil, Lacazette.
Photo. Getty Images
Top stories
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian army displays weapons surrendered by militants in Quneitra (video) A huge arsenal of weapons was handed over by militants in north Quneitra countryside during the past two days as per surrender deal.
Lebanese student granted Amal Clooney scholarship to Armenia Amal Clooney founded her educational initiative the following year to help girls from her native Lebanon realise their potential.
Archaeologists discover Roman skeleton with beauty tools Archaeologists have discovered a stone sarcophagus, dating to the 3rd c. AD; inside, the remains of a woman and her beauty tools.
Top Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militant assassinated in Syria's Idlib The militant commander was reportedly found dead shortly after his vehicle was targeted by these unknown assailants in rural Idlib.