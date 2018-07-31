// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mkhitaryan will be a big player for Arsenal this season: media

Mkhitaryan will be a big player for Arsenal this season: media
July 31, 2018 - 12:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is going to be a big player for Arsenal this season, Football.London says in an article

"We saw that in his performances from January onwards," Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts says.

"Mkhitaryan is an excellent player who will prove to be a real threat going forward."

According to Watts, possible Arsenal starting XI vs Man City will look like this: Leno, Bellerin, Sokratis, Chambers, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang, Ozil, Lacazette.

Photo. Getty Images
Related links:
Football.London. Sokratis, Xhaka, Lacazette - How Arsenal could start against Man City in Emery's 4-2-3-1 system
 Top stories
Armenian National Security chief could head football federationArmenian National Security chief could head football federation
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis reveals how Mkhitaryan can be one of the best in Premier LeagueSokratis reveals how Mkhitaryan can be one of the best in Premier League
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
Undefeated Zhora Hamazaryan looks set for battle with Thomas MatticeUndefeated Zhora Hamazaryan looks set for battle with Thomas Mattice
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Kim Kardashian in Forbes' list of America’s Richest Self-Made WomenKim Kardashian in Forbes' list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Armenia to lose Olympic spots over doping scandal: Reuters
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Start Your Impossible: Toyota rolls our global campaign
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Syrian army displays weapons surrendered by militants in Quneitra (video) A huge arsenal of weapons was handed over by militants in north Quneitra countryside during the past two days as per surrender deal.
Lebanese student granted Amal Clooney scholarship to Armenia Amal Clooney founded her educational initiative the following year to help girls from her native Lebanon realise their potential.
Archaeologists discover Roman skeleton with beauty tools Archaeologists have discovered a stone sarcophagus, dating to the 3rd c. AD; inside, the remains of a woman and her beauty tools.
Top Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militant assassinated in Syria's Idlib The militant commander was reportedly found dead shortly after his vehicle was targeted by these unknown assailants in rural Idlib.