Mkhitaryan will be a big player for Arsenal this season: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is going to be a big player for Arsenal this season, Football.London says in an article

"We saw that in his performances from January onwards," Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts says.

"Mkhitaryan is an excellent player who will prove to be a real threat going forward."

According to Watts, possible Arsenal starting XI vs Man City will look like this: Leno, Bellerin, Sokratis, Chambers, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang, Ozil, Lacazette.