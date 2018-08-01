Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Unai Emery cool off under sprinklers during training
August 1, 2018 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan cooled off under the sprinklers with new Arsenal boss Unai Emery in training, the Daily Mail says.
On a scorching day at their Colney base, the Armenian was pictured weaving in and out of the sprinklers.
He also had a chat with Emery, who made sure his clipboard wasn't exposed to the water spraying around them.
The Gunners appeared to be in high spirits and set to work both in the gym and on their well maintained training pitches.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang performed pull-ups, much to the amusement of Alexandre Lacazette.
New goalkeeper Bernd Leno was another to test himself in the gym and the sessions under Emery appear to be varied.
On the pitch there were some short sprinting drills and and passing exercises set up between cones.
Arsenal are preparing for their final International Champions Cup game of pre-season against Chelsea on Wednesday.
The North London club face their rivals at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and will look to back up their impressive 5-1 victory over PSG last time out.
Another victory would be the perfect preparation for Arsenal's tricky opening game of the Premier League season against Manchester City on August 12.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
