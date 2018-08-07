Armenia will send more athletes to Tokyo Olympics: Deputy Minister
August 7, 2018 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will send more athletes to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 than it did during the games in Rio in 2016, Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan said, according to Novosti Armenia.
32 athletes represented Armenia in 8 sports at the summer Olympic Games in 2016. Swimmer Vahan Mkhitaryan was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, while Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan, who won gold, carried the tricolor at the closing event.
“Moreover, we will be represented in new disciplines where we have not competed in previous years,” Ghazaryan said.
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. Tokyo was selected as the host city during in September 2013. These Games will mark the return of the Summer Olympics to Tokyo for the first time since 1964, and the fourth Olympics overall to be held in Japan, following the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo and the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano.
