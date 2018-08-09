European Championships: Armenia wins bronze at men’s synchro dive

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian divers Vladimir Harutyunyan and Lev Sargsyan won bronze medals at men’s synchronized 10m platform event of the 2018 European Championships on Thursday, August 9.

Russians Alexander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev won gold medals, while Great Britain’s pair of Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams took silver, TASS reports.

The 2018 European Championship is the first multi-sport event uniting different European championships and is held between August 2 and 12 in Scotland’s Glasgow and Edinburgh as well as in Germany’s Berlin.

The European multi-event championship include competitions in such sports as swimming, open water swimming, synchronized swimming, track cycling, road cycling, mountain biking, BMX, rowing and triathlon, artistic gymnastics, athletics, diving, golf.