Armenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA ranking
August 16, 2018 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's position in the latest FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country's national football team dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
France have climbed to the summit of the ranking for the first time in over 16 years, returning to a spot they last held in May 2002.
Following France are Belgium, Brazil and Croatia, while Turks and Caicos Islands, Tonga and Somalia come in the bottom end.
Top stories
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
A video shows the anger of a Lazio player as Mkhitaryan works his magic in Arsenal’s pre-season victory over the Italian club.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has published a preview of "Armenia!", opening in New York on Sept. 22 and running through Jan. 13, 2019.
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian army storms last Islamic State stronghold in east Swaida Storming the militant fortress was possible after heavy artillery and missile shelling that destroyed the group’s defensives.
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin dies aged 76 Her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, said she died on Thursday, August 16. The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics (video) Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan who wa charged with "overthrowing the constitutional order", has announced his return to politics.
Pashinyan, Putin discuss Armenia-Russia ties over the phone The phone conversation between Pashinyan and Putin was initiated by the Armenian side, the Kremlin said.