Armenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA ranking

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's position in the latest FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country's national football team dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.

France have climbed to the summit of the ranking for the first time in over 16 years, returning to a spot they last held in May 2002.

Following France are Belgium, Brazil and Croatia, while Turks and Caicos Islands, Tonga and Somalia come in the bottom end.