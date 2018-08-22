Armenia defense chief talks acquisition of military trucks in Russia
August 22, 2018 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has met Faiz Khafizov, the Director General of the Russian defense company Remdizel, on the sidelines of Army-2018 international military and technical forum.
According to Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the two have discussed prospects of acquisition, repair and upgrading of various types of military trucks.
Hovhannisyan revealed earlier that Armenia will start producing new AK-12 and AK-15 assault rifles, designed and manufactured by Kalashnikov Concern.
Tonoyan on Tuesday, August 21 met Director General Alexander Mikheev of Rosoboronexport on the sidelines of Army-2018 international military and technical forum which is set to run through August 26.
