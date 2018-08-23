Mkhitaryan says "only stupid people" criticize after one game

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has labelled critics of the North London club "stupid" for judging the club after just one game of the season. The Armenian attacker, who was one of Arsene Wenger’s final signings at the club responded to calls from some experts that nothing had changed at the club following the appointment of Unai Emery in the summer, beIN Sports says.

“Only stupid people can criticize a team that has played one game in the league. You can criticise us after one year, at the end of the season when you can see what we have achieved. You cannot criticize a team or players after one game, because that’s not the main thing.”

Despite losing the opening two games of the Premier League season, something that Arsene Wenger never did with his 22-year tenure with the side, Mkhitaryan called for Emery to be given time and that the results would soon follow.

“You have to give time to the manager because he is new and has a new philosophy. The Roman Empire was not built in one year or in one month, we need time and we are sure we will move forward and have good results.”

Reflecting on the opening games against Manchester City & Chelsea, Mkhitaryan was happy that his side showed the character and personality to fight back from two goals down against Chelsea.

“We had a tough start against two very good opponents against Man City and Chelsea. Especially in the second game we were 2-0 down even myself I didn’t start very well but every minute I was saying it cannot happen, we cannot let us feel ashamed like this we have to get out from this situation.”

“I think we did, we showed our personality in just five minutes we turned the game round in our way. After equalizing the second we could have scored three goals and lead 5-2 in the first half.”

Arsenal eventually lost the contest after a late Marcos Alonso winner, but despite the defeat, Mkhitaryan is confident that the result will not knock the confidence of the side.

“In the second half, we started playing in a different way and we got tired. I think we lost our focus but its fine we are looking forward and we are positive for the next few games.”

Unai Emery was announced as the successor to Arsene Wenger at the start summer in what was a huge change for the Noth London club. However Arsenals number seven was clear that everyone in the squad is working towards the same goal.

“For everyone, it’s something new. The training sessions are new, the playing philosophy is new the manager is new, the demands are new. Everyone is trying to adapt to the new things. I am pretty sure that there is no one who is complaining, everyone is happy to work with the new manager and everyone is trying to fulfil the goals that we have for this new season.” Emery has identified the game against West Ham on Saturday as a must-win for his side following their slow start in the league. Mkhitaryan noted that three points against the Hammers would put the post-Wenger era at Arsenal back on track.

“I think we need the first step, we need the first win not only to believe in Emery because even now we are believing him. It’s not that we don’t believe or we have some doubts, everyone respects him, everyone believes in him. I am pretty sure we just need one win and after that, we will have more confidence and belief for the next games.”

Arsenal takes on West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, August 25.