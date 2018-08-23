Mkhitaryan says "only stupid people" criticize after one game
August 23, 2018 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has labelled critics of the North London club "stupid" for judging the club after just one game of the season. The Armenian attacker, who was one of Arsene Wenger’s final signings at the club responded to calls from some experts that nothing had changed at the club following the appointment of Unai Emery in the summer, beIN Sports says.
“Only stupid people can criticize a team that has played one game in the league. You can criticise us after one year, at the end of the season when you can see what we have achieved. You cannot criticize a team or players after one game, because that’s not the main thing.”
Despite losing the opening two games of the Premier League season, something that Arsene Wenger never did with his 22-year tenure with the side, Mkhitaryan called for Emery to be given time and that the results would soon follow.
“You have to give time to the manager because he is new and has a new philosophy. The Roman Empire was not built in one year or in one month, we need time and we are sure we will move forward and have good results.”
Reflecting on the opening games against Manchester City & Chelsea, Mkhitaryan was happy that his side showed the character and personality to fight back from two goals down against Chelsea.
“We had a tough start against two very good opponents against Man City and Chelsea. Especially in the second game we were 2-0 down even myself I didn’t start very well but every minute I was saying it cannot happen, we cannot let us feel ashamed like this we have to get out from this situation.”
“I think we did, we showed our personality in just five minutes we turned the game round in our way. After equalizing the second we could have scored three goals and lead 5-2 in the first half.”
Arsenal eventually lost the contest after a late Marcos Alonso winner, but despite the defeat, Mkhitaryan is confident that the result will not knock the confidence of the side.
“In the second half, we started playing in a different way and we got tired. I think we lost our focus but its fine we are looking forward and we are positive for the next few games.”
Unai Emery was announced as the successor to Arsene Wenger at the start summer in what was a huge change for the Noth London club. However Arsenals number seven was clear that everyone in the squad is working towards the same goal.
“For everyone, it’s something new. The training sessions are new, the playing philosophy is new the manager is new, the demands are new. Everyone is trying to adapt to the new things. I am pretty sure that there is no one who is complaining, everyone is happy to work with the new manager and everyone is trying to fulfil the goals that we have for this new season.” Emery has identified the game against West Ham on Saturday as a must-win for his side following their slow start in the league. Mkhitaryan noted that three points against the Hammers would put the post-Wenger era at Arsenal back on track.
“I think we need the first step, we need the first win not only to believe in Emery because even now we are believing him. It’s not that we don’t believe or we have some doubts, everyone respects him, everyone believes in him. I am pretty sure we just need one win and after that, we will have more confidence and belief for the next games.”
Arsenal takes on West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, August 25.
Top stories
Armenia's position in the FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
A video shows the anger of a Lazio player as Mkhitaryan works his magic in Arsenal’s pre-season victory over the Italian club.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has published a preview of "Armenia!", opening in New York on Sept. 22 and running through Jan. 13, 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
How brains of doers differ from those of procrastinators: research The biopsychologists assessed the volume of individual brain regions and the functional connectivity between them.
'Big Bang Theory' coming to an end in 2019 Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, and CBS have announced that the comedy's upcoming Season 12 will be its last.
Trade between Germany and Armenia grew by 41% According to the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, trade with Armenia grew the most - by 41% to total €171 million.
Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24 The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.