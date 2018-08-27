Henrikh Mkhitaryan praises new Arsenal signing Matteo Guendouzi
August 27, 2018 - 12:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal summer signing Matteo Guendouzi has been praised by teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan after making an excellent, though somewhat unexpected, start to life with the Gunners, Metro reports.
The teenager was signed from Lorient as a prospect for the future, though has started all three of Arsenal’s Premier League matches this season – including August 25’s 3-1 victory over West Ham.
Mkhitaryan has been hugely impressed with the 19-year-old and believes he deserves his spot in the starting XI.
The Armenian said, according to RMC Sport: "To be honest, I had never seen this guy, I had heard about him but had never seen him play, so I was very impressed from the first training session.
"I thought he has a lot of quality and he will bring good things to the club. If the coach took the decision to play him in the first match I agreed because he deserves it, we tried to help him.
"He played very well the first two matches and we hope he will keep on giving positive performances."
Photo. Getty Images
