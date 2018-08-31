// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Arsenal fans demand that Henrikh Mkhitaryan be on free-kick duty (video)

 August 31, 2018 - 13:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal fans reckon Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan should be on free-kick duty, Express says.

After bagging their first win of the season last week beating West Ham 3-1, Arsenal travel to Cardiff on Sunday.

Unai Emery has been putting his players through their paces in training this week as the Gunners boss looks to record back-to-back victories with his new side.

Goals have been hard to come by for Arsenal this term but Emirates supporters reckon Emery could call on Mkhitaryan to be a free-kick taker if his set pieces in training are anything to go by.

The Arsenal ace sent a thundering shot past shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez during a session at London Colney this week.

A video of Mkhitaryan’s brilliant shot was posted on Arsenal’s social media channels, and Gunners fans were quick to demand the Armenia international was put on free-kick duty.

“Free kick taker should be Mkhitaryan,” one fan wrote.

Another supporter said: “Micki should take free-kicks.”

“Mkhi needs to be on freekicks now – this is proof,” a third fan suggested.

A fourth fan said: “Please give Mkhitaryan a shot as freekick taker Emery!”

Prior to their win over West Ham, Mkhitaryan admitted he didn’t understand by people were criticising the Gunners so much following their touch start to the season

“We have a new manager and are trying to adapt to his philosophy and also his demands," Mkhitaryan told the BBC.

“It has been a tough start of course – we faced two good teams in Man City and Chelsea – but you don't have any easy opponents in this league.

