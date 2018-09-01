Europa League: Arsenal in Group E alongside Azerbaijani Qarabag

PanARMENIAN.Net - This season's Europa League group stages have been determined, and Arsenal - where Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan plays as a midfielder - will be lining up in Group E alongside the Azerbaijani club Qarabag.

The draw took place on Friday, August 31, and saw the Gunners, one of 12 teams in Pot One, come out in Group E.

Arsenal will also face Sporting Clube de Portugal and FC Vorskla Poltava.