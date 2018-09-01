Europa League: Arsenal in Group E alongside Azerbaijani Qarabag
September 1, 2018 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - This season's Europa League group stages have been determined, and Arsenal - where Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan plays as a midfielder - will be lining up in Group E alongside the Azerbaijani club Qarabag.
The draw took place on Friday, August 31, and saw the Gunners, one of 12 teams in Pot One, come out in Group E.
Arsenal will also face Sporting Clube de Portugal and FC Vorskla Poltava.
Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has echoed Gary Neville's claim that Unai Emery's philosophy must be given time to flourish at Arsenal
Armenia's position in the FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
A video shows the anger of a Lazio player as Mkhitaryan works his magic in Arsenal’s pre-season victory over the Italian club.
