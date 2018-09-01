Armenian employee at Sochi airport dies as landing plane catches fire
September 1, 2018 - 14:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia's transportation minister says Vladimir Begiyan, a supervisor at Sochi airport who is of Armenian descent, has died during an emergency response after a landing plane careered off the end of the runway into a riverbed and caught fire, Daily Mail says.
The health ministry says 18 people were injured in the accident, which occurred about 3 a.m. (0000 GMT) as the Utair-operated Boeing 737 from Moscow, carrying 164 passengers and six crew members, was landing.
The airport said the fire was extinguished within eight minutes.
Transportation minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said airport shift supervisor Begiyan, who was one of the first responders to the accident, died of a heart attack at the scene.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.
According to information obtained from the Armenian Embassy in Russia, no citizens of Armenia were among the injured.
