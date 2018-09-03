Brazil's National Museum engulfed by huge fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro was engulfed by a huge fire on Sunday, September 2 night, putting in jeopardy millions of the country's most valuable historical treasures, Deutsche Welle reports.

Firefighters in northern Rio de Janeiro battled the blaze into the early hours. After five hours, they had managed to bring the blaze under control, but were still working to extinguish it completely.

Spokesman for the fire department, Roberto Robadey, said firefighters were hindered in tackling the fire as two hydrants closest to the museum were not working. Water had to be brought from a nearby lake. Some of the museum's artefacts were saved, Robadey told Globo News television: "We were able to remove a lot of things from inside with the help of workers of the museum."

Television footage showed the fierce flames light up the night sky, as thick plumes of smoke rose out of the burning building.

Brazilian media, citing security officials, said no one was believed to be injured. The museum had already closed by the time the fire broke out in the evening.

The cause remains unclear.