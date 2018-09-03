Brazil's National Museum engulfed by huge fire
September 3, 2018 - 15:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro was engulfed by a huge fire on Sunday, September 2 night, putting in jeopardy millions of the country's most valuable historical treasures, Deutsche Welle reports.
Firefighters in northern Rio de Janeiro battled the blaze into the early hours. After five hours, they had managed to bring the blaze under control, but were still working to extinguish it completely.
Spokesman for the fire department, Roberto Robadey, said firefighters were hindered in tackling the fire as two hydrants closest to the museum were not working. Water had to be brought from a nearby lake. Some of the museum's artefacts were saved, Robadey told Globo News television: "We were able to remove a lot of things from inside with the help of workers of the museum."
Television footage showed the fierce flames light up the night sky, as thick plumes of smoke rose out of the burning building.
Brazilian media, citing security officials, said no one was believed to be injured. The museum had already closed by the time the fire broke out in the evening.
The cause remains unclear.
Photo: Ricardo Moraes / Reuters
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Dutch Princess supports children facing deportation to Armenia Princess Laurentien has added her voice to calls for two Armenian children who are facing deportation to be allowed to stay.
Armenia willing to join Syria reconstruction efforts President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan said Armenia is willing to join the reconstruction efforts in Syria.
Armenia received $1 bn investment offers after revolution: Minister A lot of individuals and representatives of organizations have visited the Ministry to learn more about the investment climate
Kanye West mulls running for U.S. President in 2024 Speaking with Power 92.3 FM in Chicago, Kanye West said that he is seriously considering running for the presidency.