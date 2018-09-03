Kanye West mulls running for U.S. President in 2024
September 3, 2018 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rapper Kanye West continued his vocal support for U.S. President Donald Trump in a recent radio interview and also said that he would consider running for office in 2024, FOX News reports.
Speaking with Power 92.3 FM in Chicago, West said that he is seriously considering running for the presidency.
"Yes. It 100 percent could happen. 2024," he said.
The superstar rapper added that he wouldn't "try" to run for president, and that if he decides to do so "it will be done."
