// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mkhitaryan training with Armenia team ahead of Liechtenstein match

Mkhitaryan training with Armenia team ahead of Liechtenstein match
September 4, 2018 - 14:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Monday, September 3 trained alongside fellow members of the Armenian national squad ahead of a FIFA Nations League fixture against Liechtenstein.

FIFA has published a photo from the training session.

Armenia will face Liechtenstein on Thursday in Yerevan and will met the Macedonians in Skopje on Sunday.

Photo. FFA
 Top stories
Sinquefield Cup: Aronian, Carlsen, Caruana named co-championsSinquefield Cup: Aronian, Carlsen, Caruana named co-champions
Carlsen and Aronian both preferred a three-man playoff. But Caruana, who was not present, had already declined that option.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan jumps to the defense of Unai EmeryHenrikh Mkhitaryan jumps to the defense of Unai Emery
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has echoed Gary Neville's claim that Unai Emery's philosophy must be given time to flourish at Arsenal
Armenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA rankingArmenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA ranking
Armenia's position in the FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
Aras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the NetherlandsAras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the Netherlands
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Armenia to lose Olympic spots over doping scandal: Reuters
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Start Your Impossible: Toyota rolls our global campaign
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
"Game of Thrones" actor predicts season 8 deaths Finn Jones predicts that HBO’s fantasy series will end on a high, with all corners of Westeros maintaining power in their own kingdoms.
Russian Air Force begins year's largest bombing campaign in Idlib A source said at least ten Russian Sukhoi jets launched dozens of airstrikes over the southern and western parts of Idlib.
YPG reportedly attacks FSA positions in Afrin night ambush According to the official media wing of the YPG, their forces attacked the positions of the Free Syrian Army’s Al-Shamiya Front near Afrin city.
Researchers edge closer to slowing progression of Alzheimer’s There has been no cure for Alzheimer’s, which attacks brain cells when proteins group together and deposit amyloid-beta plaque.