Mkhitaryan training with Armenia team ahead of Liechtenstein match
September 4, 2018 - 14:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Monday, September 3 trained alongside fellow members of the Armenian national squad ahead of a FIFA Nations League fixture against Liechtenstein.
FIFA has published a photo from the training session.
Armenia will face Liechtenstein on Thursday in Yerevan and will met the Macedonians in Skopje on Sunday.
Photo. FFA
