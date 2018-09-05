// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian defender Gael Andonian on trial at Sunderland

Armenian defender Gael Andonian on trial at Sunderland
September 5, 2018 - 13:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sunderland are taking a look at Armenian international Gael Andonian. The former Marseille man is a free agent and is training with the club’s under-23 side with a view to earning a contract with the Black Cats, TBR says.

The 23-year-old featured in the under-23 clash with West Brom recently and will remain with the club over the international break, after losing his place in the Armenia squad.

Andonian may represent Armenia, but he was born and raised in the city of Marseille. He joined the club at aged nine and only left the club this summer.

However, in all that time, he played just one league match for the club.

Andonian will now hope he can find a way to earn a contract on Wearside.

Related links:
TBR. Sunderland trialist Gael Andonian’s unshakeable link to Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin
 Top stories
Arsenal to prioritize Henrikh Mkhitaryan's safety in Azerbaijan tripArsenal to prioritize Henrikh Mkhitaryan's safety in Azerbaijan trip
Unai Emery hopes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is able to travel to Azerbaijan despite the Karabakh conflict.
Sinquefield Cup: Aronian, Carlsen, Caruana named co-championsSinquefield Cup: Aronian, Carlsen, Caruana named co-champions
Carlsen and Aronian both preferred a three-man playoff. But Caruana, who was not present, had already declined that option.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan jumps to the defense of Unai EmeryHenrikh Mkhitaryan jumps to the defense of Unai Emery
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has echoed Gary Neville's claim that Unai Emery's philosophy must be given time to flourish at Arsenal
Armenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA rankingArmenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA ranking
Armenia's position in the FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Armenia to lose Olympic spots over doping scandal: Reuters
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Start Your Impossible: Toyota rolls our global campaign
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
25 genetic changes that could bring to a longer lifespan: research The authors suggest that the results could help to develop new therapeutic targets for treating aging-related diseases.
Syrian, Russian jets resume airstrikes in southwest Idlib The Syrian and Russian air forces resumed their airstrikes over the southwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Papa John’s, Domino’s eager to enter Armenian market The Embassy and the U.S. Commercial Service in Moscow organized a conference focused on franchise business opportunities.
Congress must investigate U.S. loans to Azeri Silk Way Airlines: publisher In April 2017, Silk Way increased its purchases from Boeing, signing a $1 billion deal for 10 new 737 MAX passenger planes.